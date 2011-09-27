* Vimpelcom narrows gap behind MegaFon

* MTS subs numbers down due Russia outflow, Turkmenistan

MOSCOW, Sept 27 Russian mobile phone subscriptions rose to 225 million in August, equal to 155 percent of Russia's population and up from 224.3 million in July, market research group AC&M said.

The total number of mobile phone users increased 0.8 million from July and rose 8.7 million year-on-year.

Vimpelcom , part-owned by Norway's Telenor , continued to grow its subscriber base and narrowed the gap in its home market to rival MegaFon, with Russian market shares totalling 25.2 percent and 26.2 percent respectively.

MTS saw a fall in subscriber numbers due to an outflow in Russia and deconsolidation of operations in Turkmenistan after its licence was suspended.

In Ukraine, the number of valid SIM cards in August was 53.2 million, equal to 116.5 percent of the population and up from 115.2 percent in the previous month.

AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):

Aug 31 July 31

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 106.23 106.43

of which in Russia 70.19 70.82

Vimpelcom 99.87 98.80

of which in Russia 56.65 55.93

MegaFon 59.84 59.11

of which in Russia 59.07 58.38

Tele2 ( TEL2b.ST ) 21.22 20.78

of which in Russia 20.22 19.97

Rostelecom * 13.42 12.95

Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.18 2.17

SMARTS Group* 1.80 2.50

Sky Link* 1.47 1.45

* = All subscribers are in Russia

** Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.

Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Aug. 31:

MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others

Russia 31.2 26.2 25.2 17.4

Moscow 37.3 24.7 35.9 2.1

St Petersburg 28.7 32.7 20.3 18.3

Regions 30.1 26.1 23.4 20.4 (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)