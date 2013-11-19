MOSCOW, Nov 19 Russian mobile phone subscriptions stood at 239.5 million by the end of September, equal to 168 percent of the population, up from 234 million three months earlier, data from market research group AC&M showed on Tuesday. The total number of valid SIM cards was up 5.4 million from the same period a year ago. The number is higher than 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population reached 143 million in 2012, according to the Federal Statistics Service. AC&M provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan): Sept 30 June 30 Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) 105.27 102.77 of which in Russia 73.14 71.69 Vimpelcom* 108.93 106.93 of which in Russia 58.10 57.10 Megafon 68.26 66.04 of which in Russia 66.32 64.07 Tele2 Russia** 23.60 23.24 Rostelecom ** 14.06 13.77 Cellular Communications MOTIV** 2.42 2.38 SMARTS Group** 1.72 1.83 * = Vimpelcom's headline subscriber numbers are for Russia and the CIS block of former Soviet republics only. ** = All subscribers are in Russia. Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Sept. 30: MTS Megafon Vimpelcom Others Russia 30.0 28.0 24.0 18.0 Moscow 36.0 28.0 35.0 0.5 St Petersburg 28.0 33.0 21.0 18.0 Regions 30.0 27.0 22.0 21.0 NOTE: For the year-ago data, please double-click on (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova)