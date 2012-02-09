MOSCOW, Feb 9 Russian mobile phone subscriptions reached 227.6 million in December, equal to 156.8 percent of the population, compared to 226.4 million in the preceding month, data from market research group AC&M showed.

The total number of valid SIM cards was up 8.4 million year-on-year. The number is greater than 100 percent because many people own several SIM cards. Russia's population was 142 million in 2009 according to the Federal Statistics Service.

In Ukraine, the number of SIM cards rose to 53.7 million in December from 52.9 in November, and was equal to 117.6 percent of the population.

AC&M also said it would discontinue publishing cellular subscriber reports on a monthly basis and will switch to quarterly reports.

It provided the following data (millions of subscribers, including those in Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan):

Dec 31 Nov 30

Mobile TeleSystems (MTS) ** 105.78 105.27

of which in Russia 69.95 69.68

Vimpelcom 101.70 100.54

of which in Russia 57.22 56.96

MegaFon 62.66 62.00

of which in Russia 61.63 61.00

Tele2 Russia * 20.63 20.53

Rostelecom * 12.59 12.63

Cellular Communications MOTIV* 2.22 2.22

SMARTS Group* 1.92 1.92

Sky Link* 1.35 1.35

* = All subscribers are in Russia

** = Excluding operations in Turkmenistan.

Russian market share breakdown by percentage as of Dec. 31:

MTS MegaFon Vimpelcom Others

Russia 31.0 27.0 25.0 17.0

Moscow 36.0 26.0 36.0 2.0

St Petersburg 28.0 34.0 20.0 18.0

Regions 30.0 27.0 23.0 20.0 (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)