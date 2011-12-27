BERLIN Dec 27 A well-known expert on
mobile phone security says a vulnerability in a widely used
wireless technology could allow hackers to gain remote control
of phones, instructing them to send text messages or make calls.
They could use the vulnerability in the GSM network
technology, which is used by billions of people in about 80
percent of the global mobile market, to make calls or send texts
to expensive, premium phone and messaging services in scams,
said Karsten Nohl, head of Germany's Security Research Labs.
Similar attacks against a small number of smartphones have
been done before, but the new attack could expose any cellphone
using GSM technology.
"We can do it to hundreds of thousands of phones in a short
timeframe," Nohl told Reuters in advance of a presentation at a
hacking convention in Berlin on Tuesday.
Attacks on corporate landline phone systems are fairly
common, often involving bogus premium-service phone lines that
hackers set up across Eastern Europe, Africa and Asia.
Fraudsters make calls to the numbers from hacked business phone
systems or mobile phones, then collect their cash and move on
before the activity is identified.
The phone users typically don't identify the problem until
after they receive their bills and telecommunications carriers
often end up footing at least some of the costs.
Even though Nohl will not present details of attack at the
conference he said hackers will usually replicate the code
needed for attacks within a few weeks.
