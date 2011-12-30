* Mobile devices key security worry for TMT firms-Deloitte
* Sales of smartphones outpaced PCs in 2011
* Flaw in GSM standard gives criminals access to any
phone-researcher
By Tarmo Virki
BERLIN, Dec 30 Mobile phones, long seen as
safe amid rising threats to computer security, have become a key
target for hackers and an increasing worry for corporate IT
departments.
While the first mobile virus dates back to June 2004, risks
from hackers remained limited because of the relatively small
size of the market.
But this has changed recently with the surge in the
smartphone segment, which this year outgrew the PC market, and
the new dominance of Google's Android software.
The emergence of mobile payments, which allows shoppers
simply to swipe their phones at a cash register, is whetting the
interest of hackers and data thieves.
"Mobile security has become a major concern since smartphone
transactions are now of much higher value, including corporate
data access, managing personal finances and online purchases,"
said Steven Nathasingh, chief of U.S. research firm Vaxa Inc.
Most consumers have not protected their smartphones. Fewer
than 5 percent of smartphones and tablets are installed with
security software, according to Juniper Research.
The research firm expects to see a surge in demand with the
total annual market for mobile security software growing to
$3.6 billion by 2016.
"With more and more mobile devices being hijacked without
the owner's knowledge, the risk of identity theft and personal
financial loss is intensifying," said Peter Davin, chief
executive of Cryptzone.
A study by consultancy Deloitte this week showed that
companies in the technology, media and telecom sector expect
data stored on staff mobile devices to be their biggest security
headache in 2012.
"Employees should be made aware that using a personal device
to access corporate data may also have personal implications,"
said Cryptzone's Davin. "For example if the device is lost,
stolen or clandestinely taken over, the organization may decide
to wipe data."
In the United States alone, 113 mobile phones are lost every
minute, according to research firm Gartner.
For most attacks criminals would need to install software on
a victim's phone.
But at a hackers' convention this week Karsten Nohl, a
well-known expert on mobile phone security, demonstrated how to
get remote control of a phone and sent text messages and made
calls from phones to which he had no access.
Nohl used a vulnerability in the GSM network technology --
which is used by billions of people in about 80 percent of the
global mobile market -- which operators can patch in their
networks, but which is not done by most carriers.
(Editing by David Cowell)