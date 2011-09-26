CAIRO, Sept 26 The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt grew 30 percent from a year earlier to 76.43 million as of June, government figures showed on Monday.

In May the number of mobile phone subscriptions was 74.77 million.

In June 2010, Egypt's three mobile operators -- Etisalat Egypt , Mobinil and Vodafone's unit in Egypt -- had 58.972 million subscriptions.

Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with about 80 million people.

To access the data, click on www.eip.gov.eg (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)