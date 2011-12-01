CAIRO Dec 1 The number of mobile phone subscriptions in Egypt grew 28.4 percent from a year earlier to 78.99 million as of August, government figures showed on Thursday.

In July the number of mobile phone subscriptions was 77.76 million.

In August 2010, Egypt's three mobile operators -- Etisalat Egypt, Mobinil and Vodafone's unit in Egypt -- had 61.500 million subscriptions.

Egypt is the Arab world's most populous country, with more than 80 million people.

To access the data, click on www.eip.gov.eg (Reporting by Mohamed Samir)