BRIEF-Glenmark Pharma gets ANDA approval from USFDA for clobetasol propionate ointment
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
BARCELONA Feb 25 BlackBerry Ltd unveiled a new, cheaper smartphone on Tuesday as it tries to stem losses and win back customers in emerging economies where customers are gravitating toward devices powered by Google's Android operating system.
The device is being built under a partnership deal with FIH Mobile Ltd - the Hong Kong-listed unit of Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn.
The device, codenamed Jakarta, will first go on sale in Indonesia in April for under $200, said John Chen, BlackBerry's new chief executive, who took the reins at the company late last year.
* Says receives ANDA approval for clobetasol propionate ointment USP, 0.05% Source text: (http://bit.ly/2n2kRUp) Further company coverage:
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc
* Downer offers A$1.15 per share for Spotless, last close A$0.73