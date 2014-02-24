Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
BARCELONA Feb 24 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the social network would take a pause from major acquisitions after spending $16 billion to buy messaging service WhatsApp.
Zuckerberg was asked at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by an audience member whether Facebook would make a bid for Snapchat, another free messaging service popular among teens.
"No," he shot back, before adding: "Once you aquire a company for $16 billion, you are probably done for a while."
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.