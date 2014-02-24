BARCELONA Feb 24 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg said the social network would take a pause from major acquisitions after spending $16 billion to buy messaging service WhatsApp.

Zuckerberg was asked at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona by an audience member whether Facebook would make a bid for Snapchat, another free messaging service popular among teens.

"No," he shot back, before adding: "Once you aquire a company for $16 billion, you are probably done for a while."