By Kate Holton
BARCELONA, Spain Feb 23 China's Huawei
Technologies believes it can take advantage of recent
changes in how operators in the United States sell phones to get
a foothold in the all-important market, an executive with its
consumer division said on Sunday.
Huawei, best known as a maker of telecom network gear,
became the world's third-biggest smartphone manufacturer last
year, through the sale of mid-priced handsets within its
fast-growing domestic market and an increasing appeal to
price-conscious consumers in western Europe.
But the group, which lags market leader Samsung
and Apple, has yet to gain a foothold in the high-end
segment of developed markets such as the United States, where it
is viewed with suspicion after lawmakers flagged Chinese
telecommunications equipment as potential security risks. It has
also suffered from its difficult-to-pronounce brand name, its
executives have acknowledged.
After launching five new devices at the Mobile World
Congress trade fair in Barcelona, Huawei's Colin Giles said the
group was taking early steps in the United States to build
better relationships with mobile operators and directly with
consumers via online shops.
"We recognise that the U.S. is a very competitive and very
tough market for us," Giles, the executive vice president of
Huawei's consumer business group, told Reuters.
"Recently there has been quite some change in the U.S. in
terms of the whole subsidy landscape, and so that provides a new
opportunity for players like us to come with a slightly
different distribution strategy than what we used to have."
In the third quarter of last year, Huawei accounted for 3
percent of all phones sold in the United States, respectively,
trailing Apple's 36.2 percent and Samsung's 32.5 percent,
according to IDC.
Traditionally, mobile operators buy phones in bulk from
manufacturers like Apple and then offer them for free or a low
upfront cost to customers when they sign a new one- or two-year
contract.
T-Mobile USA dropped this model last year in a move to cut
costs and woo customers frustrated with restrictions on upgrades
in longer-term contracts.
Giles said Huawei was increasing its spending on marketing
every year to raise consumer awareness of its brand, though he
did not give specific details. In Europe, the company has
sponsorship deals with a string of soccer clubs. In New Zealand,
Huawei sponsors rugby, and in the United States, it is
sponsoring movies.
On Sunday, Huawei launched a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot, a new
smartphone aimed at 18- to 30-year-old consumers, and two sleek
tablets to compete with Apple's mini iPad.
The company also unveiled its first wearable device, a
fitness tracker called the TalkBand, in a bid to take a piece of
the burgeoning category. The bracelet, which comes in yellow and
blue among other colours and costs 99 euros, can count calories
burned and steps taken. It can also be used to make calls.
Samsung launched a new smartwatch on Sunday to succeed its
original Galaxy Gear wristwatch, which has failed to gain much
of a following with consumers to date.