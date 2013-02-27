By Kate Holton and Leila Abboud
BARCELONA Feb 26 South Korean telecom
executives have a message for European cousins who have long
looked on in envy at the highly connected Asian market: Be
careful what you wish for.
South Korea, the world's most wired country with 30 percent
of its 50 million mobile users on superfast networks, has
inspired many European operators ahead of their own rollout of
networks based on LTE, or fourth-generation technology.
But SK Telecom Co Ltd, the country's largest
operator with more than half of the market, and second player KT
Corp, told Reuters that although the rollout of
faster networks had been good for consumers, they were still
struggling to make money on the technology 18 months after
launch.
"Our European colleagues complain that the explosion in data
has not fully happened for them, that it did not come to
reality," Suk-Chae Lee, the head of KT Corp, told Reuters at the
Mobile World Congress on Tuesday.
"In Korea, they are data crazy. We have unprecedented
demand. We cannot handle it. But the issue we have is that they
are not willing to pay enough. So, the fundamental problem is,
can we make any money out of it?"
South Korea is often held up by European governments as the
model they would most like to replicate, with superfast networks
enabling millions of people to shop online, communicate and
become more productive.
The country has three operators who have been forced to
fight for every consumer, spending heavily on marketing and
handset subsidies and continually offering more for less to lure
in and keep their subscribers.
"The traffic increases but the revenue does not necessarily
follow," SK's chief technology officer Jae W Byun said in an
interview.
"We have seen about a $13 increase in average revenue per
user compared with 3G. So, it is good money, but it may not be
enough to justify the huge investment needed in LTE."
Byun added that the profitability of LTE would improve as SK
expects the number of subscribers on the technology to grow to
60 percent by the end of the year, from 30 percent currently.
MORE SUBSCRIBERS
European operators such as Telefonica SA and France
Telecom SA, weighed down by regulation, competition and
economic woes, are betting that the billions of dollars of
investment needed for 4G networks will eventually be offset by
an increase in customer prices.
Their optimism will be tested when 4G services reach more
subscribers in Germany, France, Scandinavia and Britain this
year.
In contrast, in the United States AT&T Inc and Verizon
Communications Inc are surfing the 4G wave to grow sales
and profits, but that has much to do with the fact that they
have a combined 70 percent share of their home market.
The lessons from Korea are not all harsh, though.
SK's Byun said rolling out faster networks could enable a
mobile operator ranked number two or three to become market
leader because the improvement to the consumer is so
significant.
But he also noted that once one operator launched 4G, others
had to follow quickly or face being left behind.
"If you want to change the game, then take a risk and
invest," said Byun.
Customers of both firms on average consume 1.8 to 1.9
gigabytes of data per month, with users spending hours watching
video on YouTube, browsing the web and social networking on
smartphones and tablets.
According to research from Cisco, an average smartphone user
on slower 3G networks consumes around 342 megabytes. South
Korea's leap to 1.8 gigabytes followed an 80 percent jump in
mobile data traffic on 2G, 3G and 4G networks in 2012.
"LTE is very beneficial to the people but still the big
question remains, can we go on?" KT's Suk-Chae Lee said. "It is
a blessing to customers but it is a curse on the operators."
The problem will likely get worse, with analysts at Citi
predicting 70 percent of the country's mobile users would be on
4G networks by 2014.
SK says it cannot predict when the network will break even
because it depends on marketing costs. Its rival noted that with
technology developing so quickly, companies have to continually
develop new infrastructure, giving less time to recoup the cost.
"The question remains, how do you build out a network while
ensuring that the builder gets a minimum return for their
investment?" KT's Suk-Chae Lee said. "It is a dilemma."