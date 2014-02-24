Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2030 GMT on Wednesday:
* Zix acquires Greenview Data to expand its email security solutions
BERLIN, March 15 Bosch, the world's biggest maker of automotive components, will continue to develop its own visual technology regardless of Intel's $15 billion deal to buy Mobileye, an executive said on Wednesday.