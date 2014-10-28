BRIEF-Unima 2000 signs 2.2 mln zloty net deal
* Signs a 2.2 million zloty ($541,272) net deal with Strabag sp. z o.o. for construction works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Oct 28 Mobile Network Group SA :
* H1 EBIT loss of 0.1 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros last year
* H1 revenue 6.6 million euros versus 4.1 million euros last year Source text: bit.ly/1wzsobV Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Signs a 2.2 million zloty ($541,272) net deal with Strabag sp. z o.o. for construction works Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0645 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider, a proposal for buyback of equity shares of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2n9xYWu) Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, March 15 McDonald's Corp has begun testing its long-awaited U.S. mobile ordering app, with the goal of avoiding the kinds of service hiccups that have haunted digital debuts by companies such as Starbucks Corp .