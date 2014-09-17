(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
By Mitch Lipka
Sept 17 If you're unhappy with your cell phone
service - and really, who isn't? - now might be a unique time to
either renegotiate your contract or move to a new carrier.
Your window of opportunity may be short, however, as
carriers have reached a crescendo in an escalating battle over
prices and plans.
The mobile business started to change about a year and half
ago, when T-Mobile first said it would ditch contracts
and stop subsidizing phones.
In April, after some tit-for-tat between companies, T-Mobile
said it was getting rid of its data overage charges and doubled
the data that consumers were allotted, among other changes, and
offered to pay the often-steep switching fees carriers can
charge to break contracts.
AT&T responded by lowering some of its package prices
and debuting a new line of no-contract plans. Verizon last month
began offering a new $60 plan that previously would have cost
users $90. Both companies also offered deals involving data
shared by a family of users.
Then, last month, Sprint changed its offerings to
include more data usage than its rivals were delivering at the
same price. T-Mobile countered with a low-price starter plan of
$45 that comes with 2GB of data. And with the iPhone 6 launch on
the horizon, carriers are trying to lure in new business - or
keep existing clients.
The result of these changes? Savings can be dramatic.
James Pillow, 41, of Orlando, Florida, was lured recently to
switch from AT&T to T-Mobile's $50 unlimited text, talk and data
plan (which limits users to 1GB of data over its 4G network).
Pillow, president of the sports apparel company
FanCastle.com, says he had been spending $98 a month on cell
phone bills and didn't want to constantly worry about extra data
usage. Now his bills are $57. He had evaluated smaller
companies, but says he was concerned about the reliability of
their coverage.
"Since I travel with my job and with my family, it made
sense to chose a national company with a national tower network
for better coverage," Pillow says.
To best take advantage of the offers, consumers need to go
through the complicated math, as cell phone carriers notoriously
make their packages difficult to compare to competitors.
Also, the best plan for you depends on how much data you
want, whether you already own a phone and the number of users
tied to your contract.
Here's how to evaluate the offers:
PERUSE THE BILLS
What if you merely think you're getting a bad deal? To know
for sure, take the last six to 12 bills from your current
service and see what you really use, says Jon Colgan, who runs a
service called Cellbreaker.com that helps consumers break their
contracts.
Ask yourself: How many minutes a month do you use the phone?
How much do you text? How much data do you consume?
Pay attention to the fine print. A $100 plan doesn't
necessarily mean your bill will be $100. To know what your
charges will actually be, you can go to a website like
MyRatePlan.com or Whistleout.com to sort out what options you
have within the parameters you've set.
NEGOTIATE FIRST
Changing plans isn't always necessary, says Jeff Kagan, an
Atlanta-based industry analyst. The first place to start is with
your own carrier. Make a simple, friendly phone call asking for
a better deal.
"Don't go in as an adversary. Go in as a partner," he says.
The typical customer can expect to see their rate drop by
20-30 percent, Kagan says. If you have a particularly poor deal
for your usage pattern, like paying per text when you're a
serial texter, you should be able to save far more.
Make the requests annually, Kagan says, rather than waiting
for the end of a contract.
SHOP AROUND
Your business could be worth something to a competitor, and
without penalties, moving could be in your best interest.
"The ideal person to take advantage of this is someone whose
commitment has ended," says Northeastern University finance
professor Harlan Platt.
That's what Holly Johnson, 34, of Noblesville, Indiana, did
to find a good deal for her cell service last year. Johnson, who
writes the ClubThrifty.com blog, switched her husband's phone
for the second time in two years, from Verizon to a local
discount carrier to Republic Wireless, a carrier that relies on
the use of WiFi to control costs.
Johnson says the bill is now $25 a month for a plan that
includes unlimited talk, text and data, while the previous
Verizon bill topped $100 a month.
One warning for consumers is that even though some carriers
have limited-time offers to offset costs you incur for changing
plans, there may be other hidden charges. Platt warns that
carriers now try to lock in consumers by selling them phones on
a payment plan.
Instead, consumers can go to a retail website that sells
prepaid phones, like Amazon.com, and purchase one that will work
on the company's network that you'll be using. That will ensure
you're a free agent and can move to another carrier of there's a
more tempting deal.
"There's nothing special about AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile or
Verizon," Platt said. "They provide a commodity. What consumers
need to do is make those phone calls and get the bills down."
