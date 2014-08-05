MUMBAI Aug 5 Indian budget smartphone maker
Micromax has ousted Samsung Electronics Co Ltd as
the leading brand in all types of mobile phones in the
April-June quarter, grabbing a 16.6 percent market share, a
recent research report showed.
Samsung had 14.4 percent market share, down from 16.3
percent in the first quarter, said the report by Counterpoint
Research. In the smartphone segment, however, Samsung still came
out tops.
"Micromax is leveraging its wider distribution reach,
growing brand awareness not only in urban but in rural India
with affordable low-cost handsets," said Counterpoint analyst
Neil Shah.
In price sensitive India, local mobile phone makers like
Micromax are successfully gaining market share with low cost
phones.
These companies mostly use chipsets made by MediaTek
, which tend to be cheaper than those made by industry
leader Qualcomm Inc, and outsource production to China
and Taiwan, instead of investing in manufacturing plants,
further helping keep costs down.
Together, local Indian mobile phone manufacturers had about
32 percent of the domestic market, according to the report, and
more than two-thirds of the total shipments.
In the smartphone segment, Samsung still had the largest
market share in terms of shipments, at 25.3 percent during the
second quarter while Micromax had 19.1 percent.
But Samsung's dominance is slipping, Shah said, adding that
in the first quarter, Samsung had a 33.3 percent market share in
smartphones, while Micromax had 16.7 percent.
India ranks behind China and the United States in smartphone
sales, with up to 90 million smartphones expected to be sold
there this year, according to Counterpoint.
