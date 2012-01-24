MOSCOW Jan 24 Total sales of mobile
handsets in Russia are estimated to have risen 16 percent last
year and returned to volume levels not seen since an economic
crisis struck in 2008, the country's top mobile phone operator
MTS said on Tuesday.
Sales amounted to 40.5 million units, within a 40-41 million
forecast range, and rose by 12 percent in cash terms to 174.8
billion roubles ($5.7 billion), MTS said, citing data from its
retail arm.
Market value growth lags volume growth because of falling
prices amid growing competition between phone manufacturers and
retailers, as well as the emergence of new technologies.
MTS, which had a 16 percent share of the Russian handset
sales market at the end of 2011, said the average price of
handsets fell last year by 3 percent to 4,315 roubles ($140).
($1 = 30.84 roubles)
