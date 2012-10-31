Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Oct 31 Mobile Telecommunications Co KSC : * Kuwait's Zain says to list Iraqi telecom unit by end of Q1 2013 -
statement * Zain Iraq, along with rival operators Asiacell - a unit of Qatar Telecom (Qtel) - and France Telecom affiliate Korek must sell a quarter of their shares to investors via IPO to meet conditions for their mobile phone licences in Iraq. * All have missed August 2011 deadline for the IPOs and been fined for doing so. * Listing will be on Iraq Stock Exchange
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)