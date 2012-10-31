DUBAI Oct 31 Mobile Telecommunications Co KSC : * Kuwait's Zain says to list Iraqi telecom unit by end of Q1 2013 -

statement * Zain Iraq, along with rival operators Asiacell - a unit of Qatar Telecom (Qtel) - and France Telecom affiliate Korek must sell a quarter of their shares to investors via IPO to meet conditions for their mobile phone licences in Iraq. * All have missed August 2011 deadline for the IPOs and been fined for doing so. * Listing will be on Iraq Stock Exchange