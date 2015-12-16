Dec 16 Mobileye NV's stock is "short of
the year: 2016", influential short-selling firm Citron Research
said in a tweet on Wednesday, pushing down shares of the driving
assistant software maker nearly 7 percent.
The tweet provided a link to a report on electrek.co, which
says Tesla Motors Inc is planning to discontinue
Mobileye's autopilot system and build its own in-house system.
(bit.ly/1TQ4Da1)
Citron also tweeted a link to a Bloomberg report in which
George Hotz, the first person to hack iPhone and PlayStation 3,
calls Mobileye's technology "absurd."
"They're a company that's behind the times, and they have
not caught up," Hotz is quoted as saying in the Bloomberg
report.
Hotz was approached by Tesla to develop an autopilot system
that may replace Mobileye's, according to the Bloomberg report.
(bloom.bg/1MgLNTG)
Citron had set a short-term price target of $20 on the stock
in September, below its initial public offering price. The
median price target of 15 analysts is $70, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
Shares of Israel-based Mobileye, which makes camera-based
systems that help drivers avoid collisions, were down 6.2
percent at $40.28 in afternoon trading.
The stock, which has lost a quarter of its value in the past
six months, had a short interest on 19.3 percent of outstanding
shares as of Nov. 30, the highest this year after rising
steadily since August.
Led by Andrew Left, Citron has previously targeted stocks
such as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
Ambarella Inc.
It questioned Mobileye's "financials, business performance
or realistic future prospects" in September.
The short seller also named Gopro Inc as the short
of 2015 and 3D systems Corp as the short of 2014 in the
tweet. (bit.ly/1TQ3CP7)
(Reporting by Alan John Koshy in Bengaluru; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)