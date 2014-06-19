June 19 Mobileye N.V., which makes software and cameras that help cars avoid accidents, filed with U.S. regulators on Thursday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.

The Israel-based company listed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley as lead underwriters to the IPO. (bit.ly/1m0oLYQ)

The company's collision-avoidance technology is used in cars made by the likes of BMW and General Motors. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)