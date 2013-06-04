TEL AVIV, June 4 Porsche is in talks to buy 10 percent of Mobileye, which develops technology to assist drivers, for $150 million, the Calcalist financial news website reported on Tuesday.

Israel-based Mobileye is seeking to bring in three to four new partners who would invest between $300 million and $500 million in the company in return for 20 to 30 percent, according to the report.

Blackstone Group and Fidelity Investments are also expected to invest between $100 million and $150 million each, Calcalist said.

Officials at Mobileye declined to comment on the report.

Mobileye will approach existing shareholders who might be interested in selling their stakes to new investors. This will help set a valuation for the company ahead of a possible share offering on Nasdaq, Calcalist said.

Goldman Sachs is the largest investor in the company with a 25 percent stake, Calcalist said.

Mobileye's systems include a camera mounted on the windshield that takes pictures of what is in front of the driver. A chip, manufactured by STMicroelectronics, processes the images and issues audio-visual warnings to drivers on a small device on the dashboard.

Among the warnings are those for collision if another car is too close, and hitting a pedestrian. The system automatically brakes prior to impact.

The company has said it expects sales to more than double annually for the next few years as car manufacturers look to offer more safety features and self-drive cars gain in popularity.