Dec 17 Tesla Motors Inc will continue
to use driving assistant software maker Mobileye NV's
technology in its cars, Fortune magazine reported on Thursday,
citing a Tesla spokesman. (for.tn/1mpwaVh)
George Hotz, the first person to hack an iPhone, had
challenged Mobileye's technology in a Bloomberg Businessweek
article on Dec. 16.
Influential short-selling firm Citron Research in a tweet on
Wednesday called Mobileye's stock "short of the year: 2016" and
provided a link to a report on electrek.co, which said Tesla was
planning to discontinue Mobileye's autopilot system and build
its own in-house system. (bit.ly/1TQ4Da1)
Shares of Mobileye were up 3.5 percent in premarket on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)