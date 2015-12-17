(Adds Tesla's response to Bloomberg report, changes sourcing)
Dec 17 Tesla Motors Inc said it would
continue to use driving assistant software maker MobilEye NV's
vision chips in its vehicles, a day after a celebrity
hacker challenged MobilEye's technology.
A Bloomberg Businessweek article said hacker George Hotz had
built a self-driving car in about a month. Hotz challenged
Mobileye's technology, calling it absurd. (bit.ly/1TQ4Da1)
A Tesla blogpost said the Bloomberg article dated Dec. 16
didn't correctly represent Tesla and Mobileye. (bit.ly/1NqUBdy)
Influential short-selling firm Citron Research in a tweet on
Wednesday called Mobileye's stock "short of the year: 2016." The
tweet provided a link to the Bloomberg report and another link
to a report on electrek.co, which said Tesla was planning to
discontinue Mobileye's autopilot system and build its own
in-house system.
MobilEye shares closed down 7.8 percent on Wednesday.
Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk on Thursday tweeted a link
to the company's blogpost, which said it was extremely unlikely
that a single person or a small company that lacked extensive
engineering capabilities would be able to produce an autonomous
driving system that can be used in production vehicles.
"Going forward, we will continue to use the most advanced
component technologies, such as MobilEye's vision chip, in our
vehicles. Their part is the best in the world at what it does
and that is why we use it," Tesla said in the blog.
Shares of Mobileye were up about 5 percent on Thursday on
the New York Stock Exchange.
