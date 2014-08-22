Aug 22 mobilezone ag : * Reports 6.5 percent increase in operating profit * Says increased its sales in the first six months of 2014 by 19.1 percent to

CHF 177.2 million * Says H1 operating profit rose to CHF 11.2 million, an increase of 6.5

percent. * Says H1 gross profit grew by 4.6 percent to CHF 54.8 million (previous year:

CHF 52.4 million). * Says regarding fiscal year 2014 as a whole, is confident and optimistic