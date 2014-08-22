UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Aug 22 mobilezone ag : * Reports 6.5 percent increase in operating profit * Says increased its sales in the first six months of 2014 by 19.1 percent to
CHF 177.2 million * Says H1 operating profit rose to CHF 11.2 million, an increase of 6.5
percent. * Says H1 gross profit grew by 4.6 percent to CHF 54.8 million (previous year:
CHF 52.4 million). * Says regarding fiscal year 2014 as a whole, is confident and optimistic * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources