TORONTO Jan 27 Canadian wireless startup
Mobilicity said on Tuesday it will participate in an upcoming
government auction of airwaves.
The struggling wireless carrier, which sought creditor
protection in the fall of 2013, has been trying unsuccessfully
to find a buyer for months after its attempts to sell to
well-established rival Telus were stymied by the Canadian
government, which is seeking to boost competition in the
wireless sector.
Mobilicity, which is formally known as Data & Audio Visual
Enterprises, said some of its backers have now agreed to put up
the roughly C$65 million ($52.4 million) it needs to buy a seat
at the table in the auction of high-frequency AWS-3 spectrum,
set to be held in March.
Industry insiders have warned that the attractiveness of
Mobilicity to potential suitors wane if competitors secure the
spectrum they need in the upcoming auctions of AWS-3 and 2500
megahertz airwaves, while Mobilicity itself misses out.
The carrier is seeking an extension of its creditor
protection status until May 8, 2015, to complete the auction
process and then evaluate its options based on the auction
results.
($1=$1.24 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)