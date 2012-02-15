TORONTO Feb 15 Mobilicity, a recent entrant to the Canadian wireless industry, said it added 63,000 net new customers in the fourth quarter.

The Toronto-based company, which targets the budget-conscious with unlimited talk-and-text plans in five major cities, said its customers' paid an average bill of just over C$30 a month.

The privately-held company did not provide total subscriber numbers.

A rival upstart, Public Mobile, last week told analysts that it added 45,000 subscribers in the same period, for a total of 199,000 customers in Toronto and Montreal.

A third entrant, Wind Mobile, had 358,000 subscribers as of September, according to parent company VimpelCom.

All three entered the Canadian mobile industry after buying spectrum in a 2008 auction in which the government set aside airwaves for new entrants in a bid to bolster competition.

The three main telecoms providers - Rogers Communications , BCE's Bell Canada and Telus - have between 7 million and just over 9 million wireless customers each and a much higher average revenue per user (ARPU). (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)