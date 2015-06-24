TORONTO, June 24 Rogers Communications Inc has orchestrated a series of deals that will boost the quality of its mobile phone service, Canada's largest wireless operator said on Wednesday.

Rogers will pay C$440 million ($355.21 million) for struggling wireless operator Mobilicity and C$100 million to complete a long-standing agreement to buy airwaves from Shaw Communications Inc. It will also sell some spectrum to Wind Mobile.

