TORONTO May 16 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest wireless telephone companies, said it will pay C$380 million ($370 million) to acquire Mobilicity, a recent entrant to the industry which helped force prices down but failed to draw many customers.

The privately-held company, known formally as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, had been losing a significant amount of money each month and approached Telus because of its "strong customer focus", Mobilicity said in a statement.