BRIEF-Lattice Semiconductor shareholders approve merger agreement
* Merger agreement between Lattice, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Company & Canyon Bridge Merger Sub approved by co's shareholders
TORONTO May 16 Telus Corp, one of Canada's biggest wireless telephone companies, said it will pay C$380 million ($370 million) to acquire Mobilicity, a recent entrant to the industry which helped force prices down but failed to draw many customers.
The privately-held company, known formally as Data & Audio-Visual Enterprises Holdings Inc, had been losing a significant amount of money each month and approached Telus because of its "strong customer focus", Mobilicity said in a statement.
* Merger agreement between Lattice, Canyon Bridge Acquisition Company & Canyon Bridge Merger Sub approved by co's shareholders
* Pandora falls as much as 8 pct after Liberty Media CEO reportedly says Pandora's valuation doesn't make sense but it's interesting at right price- CNBC
* Vodafone and Orange chiefs say EU policy threatens investment