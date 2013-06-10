Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
June 10 Telus Corp, Canada's second-largest wireless company by subscribers, ended its plan to buy struggling startup Mobilicity after the government blocked the deal in an effort to boost competition in the sector.
Last week, Canada rejected the transfer of Mobilicity's wireless spectrum licenses to Telus, effectively blocking its takeover of the startup as the government tries to hold back the industry's bigger companies from swallowing smaller rivals.
Debt-laden Mobilicity and other entrants such as Wind Mobile, which have struggled to turn a profit, bought airwaves in 2008 that Telus and its main rivals were barred from bidding for. Mobilicity has around 250,000 customers, but is mostly coveted for its spectrum assets.
Anthony Lacavera, the entrepreneur behind Wind Mobile, said on Tuesday that his group was interested in buying Mobilicity, while another entrant, Public Mobile, has also pressed for consolidation among startups.
Mobilicity said late on Monday that it would now pursue its previously announced recapitalization plan, which will be voted on by debtholders at a meeting on June 25, 2013.
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."
GENEVA, March 6 Volkswagen will show off a fully self-driving car at the Geneva auto show, as part of the German carmaker's drive to be at the forefront of new technologies in the wake of its diesel emissions scandal.