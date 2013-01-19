JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 19 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's No.2 telecom operator, beat forecasts with an 11-percent rise in quarterly net profit on Saturday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , posted fourth-quarter net profit of 1.878 billion riyals ($500.8 million), up from 1.697 billion riyals in the prior-year period, it said in a bourse statement. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif)