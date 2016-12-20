DUBAI Dec 20 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has signed to obtain a 2 billion riyal ($533 million) credit facility from Alinma Bank, the telecommunications operator said in a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The facility is unsecured, and proceeds will be used to fund existing and future operating and capital expenditures, the statement said. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)