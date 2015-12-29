Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Dec 29 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) has agreed with the majority of its lenders to waive the breach of covenant under several loan facilities totalling 12.1 billion riyals ($3.23 billion), it said on Tuesday.
Mobily is still in negotiations with others lenders relating to its export credit agency facilities and other bilateral facilities to reach a similar waiver agreement, it said in a bourse statement.
The telecoms company, part-owned by Abu Dhabi-listed Etisalat, revealed in February that it was in breach of the terms of loans from various lenders after issuing a drastically reduced restatement of previously announced profit.
It had hoped to reach an agreement with lenders to set new covenants for some outstanding loans by the end of 2015.
($1 = 3.7492 riyals) (Reporting by Nadia Saleem editing by Louise Heavens)
