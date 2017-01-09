Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
DUBAI Jan 9 Saudi Arabian telecom operator Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Monday it has appointed Ahmed Abdelsalam Abdelrahman to replace its chief executive Ahmad Farroukh.
Mobily's board accepted the resignation of Farroukh and approved Abdelrahman's appointment effective Jan. 9, the telco said in a bourse statement.
The appointment follows the Dec. 25 announcement from minority owner United Arab Emirates telecommunications conglomerate Etisalat that its management agreement with Mobily had ended and the two parties were working on a new arrangement. (Reporting by Alexander Cornwell, editing by Louise Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)