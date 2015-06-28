* To reissue 2014, Q1 2015 results after CMA probe - statement

* Accounting changes to increase 2014 loss to 1.745 bln riyals

* Will mean Q1 2015 earnings swing to 8 mln riyal profit

* Will up Q2 provision on Zain receivables by 800 mln riyals (Adds detail and context)

By Tom Arnold

DUBAI, June 28 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) will book further losses for 2014 after a regulator-led investigation into accounting errors at the company, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The company, the country's second-biggest telecommunications firm, would also increase provisions by 800 million riyals($213.3 million) in the second quarter of 2015 in a separate impairment relating to Kuwaiti operator Zain.

Mobily has been in the spotlight since late last year when it began disclosing accounting mistakes which it said were due to excessive booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the firm last November after Mobily, 28 percent owned by the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, restated a year and a half of its earnings.

Mobily's statement on Sunday came after the CMA identified concerns over the operator's contracts with certain customers, including those for fibre networks, with the filing adding the team recommended the company reconsider its accounting approach for such contracts.

Under the CMA's recommendation, Mobily re-evaluated its accounts under the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) method of auditing for the year 2014 and the first quarter of 2015, which caused the earnings to be adjusted.

Currently, the auditing of most Saudi companies complies with rules set down by the Saudi Organization for Certified Public Accountants. However, listed firms are expected to follow IFRS from Jan. 1, 2017.

The auditing practice change, according to Sunday's filing, meant Mobily would increase its 2014 loss by about 830 million riyals to 1.745 billion riyals, but would see its first-quarter 2015 earnings inflated by about 207 million riyals, swinging it to a profit of 8 million riyals.

Mobily said it would release revised financial statements for both periods ahead of publishing its second-quarter results, due to take place in July.

Separately, Mobily said it would book an 800 million riyal provision in the second quarter relating to "Zain account receivables", the company added without elaborating.

Mobily has been in arbitration with Zain Saudi, the kingdom's third-largest operator, since last year over 2.2 billion riyals Mobily says it is owed under a 2008 contract by which the former would provide services including domestic roaming and site sharing to the latter, which began commercial operations that year.

Both episodes caused parent Etisalat to say in a separate bourse filing the restatements would likely negatively impact its 2014 profit by 616 million dirhams ($167.7 million), while the Zain provision would knock its 2015 earnings by 204 million dirhams. Etisalat had reported a 2014 net profit of 8.9 billion dirhams.

Etisalat's share price was down 0.7 percent at 0922 GMT. Mobily's shares were suspended by the regulator on June 9 until the impact of the CMA report on its earnings was disclosed. No announcement has been made on when Mobily will resume trading. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Editing by Andrew Torchia and William Hardy)