DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), which had slashed 27 months of previously-reported earnings by nearly $1 billion, said on Tuesday it had swung to a profit in the first quarter.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net profit of 16.6 million riyals ($4.43 million) in the three months to Mar. 31. This compares with a loss of 44.5 million riyals in the prior-year period, according to a bourse statement.

NCB Capital had forecast a net profit of 201.1 million riyals for the period, while EFG Hermes expected a net loss of 4.59 million riyals.

Mobily, which competes with Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, reported quarterly revenue of 3.44 billion riyals, versus 3.66 billion riyals a year earlier.

In July, Mobily made the last in a series of earnings restatements that in total cut 27 months of profits to Mar. 31, 2015, by 3.63 billion riyals.

These adjustments were made to fix accounting errors. In December, Saudi's market regulator referred a number of suspects to the Bureau of Investigation and Public Prosecution over the affair.

Mobily had attributed its woes to the premature booking of revenue from wholesale broadband leases and mobile promotional campaigns and it has also made further changes to the way it accounts for some contracts and the depreciation of property and equipment. ($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)