DUBAI Jan 21 Etihad Etisalat (Mobily), Saudi Arabia's No.2 telecom operator which in November re-stated 18 months of profits, swung to a shock fourth-quarter loss on Wednesday.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat , made a net loss of 2.28 billion riyals ($607.1 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, down from a profit of 1.69 billion riyals in the prior-year period.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Mobily, which competes with the Gulf's No.1 operator Saudi Telecom Co and Zain Saudi, would make a quarterly profit of 1.33 billion riyals.

"The reason for the net loss is mainly attributed to a decrease in revenues, an increase in operating expenses, higher depreciation and finance expenses as well as exceptional expense items recorded during the current quarter compared with the same quarter last year," Mobily said in bourse statement

In November, Mobily cut its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined 1.43 billion riyals ($381.2 million), citing accounting errors, and also reported a 71 percent drop in third-quarter profit.

Mobily's actions prompted the bourse regulator to launch a probe and the company later suspended its chief executive.

Mobily's 2014 annual profit was 220 million riyals. This compares with a net profit of 5.94 billion riyals in 2013.

The operator's shares are down 40 percent since its shock earnings restatement. ($1 = 3.7558 riyals) (Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French)