Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Jan 12 Saudi Arabia's Etihad Etisalat (Mobily) said on Saturday it has approved a board recommendation for a 10 percent increase in capital through a bonus share issue.
The firm said in a statement posted on the bourse's website that a general assembly meeting approved a recommendation of the board to increase the company's capital to 7.7 billion riyals from 7 billion riyals through a bonus share for every 10 owned by registered shareholders.
"The total number of shares will increase by 70,000,000 from 700,000,000 to 770,000,000. The aim of a bonus share issue is to enhance shareholder returns," it said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; editing by Sami Aboudi)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)