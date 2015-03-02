RIYADH/DUBAI, March 2 Saudi Arabia's market regulator is investigating possible insider trading in shares of telecommunications operator Mobily relating to its shock earnings restatement, the watchdog said on its website on Monday.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into Mobily in November after the firm slashed its profits for 2013 and the first half of 2014 by a combined $381 million, citing accounting errors.

The CMA's preliminary probe into the company's earnings releases "ended in the suspicion" that Mobily had violated one of its listing rules and two articles of the Capital Market Law, according to the website statement.

Mobily said in a bourse statement it was "committed to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities."

