UPDATE 1-UBS set to charge wealthy for keeping euro savings
* Central bank penalties for hoarding cash hit banks (Recasts, adds bullets and context)
Aug 7 Mobimo Holding AG : * Says CHF 20.1 million net profit in the first half of 2014 lower than in the
prior year, as expected * Says overall portfolio grows to CHF 2.54 billion in H1 * Says rental income rose by 8% in the first half of 2014, exceeding the CHF 50
million mark * Sees outlook for the group's future remains very positive * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Central bank penalties for hoarding cash hit banks (Recasts, adds bullets and context)
* U.S. subpoena includes A.P Moller-Maersk, OOCL, Hapag Lloyd
BEIJING, March 22 China's Sinopec will pay almost $1 billion for a 75 percent stake in Chevron Corp's South African assets and its subsidiary in Botswana to secure its first major refinery in Africa, the companies announced on Wednesday.