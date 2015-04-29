CAIRO, April 29 Egypt's Mobinil said on
Wednesday it had sold its stake in an Egyptian mobile tower
services firm to a subsidiary of telecommunications tower firm
Eaton Towers in a deal worth about 1 billion Egyptian pounds
($131.15 million).
The mobile phone carrier said it had sold its 99.99 percent
stake in the Egyptian Company for Mobile Tower Services to Eaton
Towers Egypt Limited, a subsidiary of Eaton Towers.
This week, Mobinil said its losses had declined by 80.2
percent in the first quarter.
Mobinil, 99 percent owned by France's Orange, said
revenue rose to 2.794 billion pounds from 2.649 billion.
($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds)
