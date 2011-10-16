CAIRO Oct 16 The number of subscribers
cancelling their Mobinil subscriptions has tumbled
from a peak earlier this year when some customers took offence
at a cartoon posted online by the company's founder, its
chairman said on Sunday.
The Egyptian mobile company suffered a boycott after
Christian business tycoon and politician Naguib Sawiris tweeted
a cartoon of Mickey Mouse with a long beard and Minnie Mouse
veiled in black in June.
Some customers took it as an offence to Islam.
"Certainly the impact of the tweet has diminished
drastically since the peak," Mobinil Chairman Alex Shalaby told
reporters. "We will feel it in this quarter which will be
announced shortly."
He said the number of "porting out" requests by subscribers
reached around 20,000 a day at the peak of the boycott, compared
to 1,000 or less per day before the incident.
"Today we are way below that figure, a fraction of that
figure for sure... 1,000 or less than 1,000 was the average
port-out requests long before that Tweet."
Mobinil, a venture of Sawiris's Orascom Telecom
and France Telecom , competes with Vodafone's
Egyptian unit and Etisalat Egypt .
The number of mobile phone users in Egypt grew to 78 million
at the end of July from 71 million at the end of 2010.
