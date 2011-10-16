(Adds chairman on 4G services, investment climate)
CAIRO Oct 16 The number of subscribers
cancelling their Mobinil subscriptions has tumbled
from a peak earlier this year when some customers took offence
at a cartoon posted online by the company's founder, its
chairman said on Sunday.
The Egyptian mobile company suffered a boycott after
Christian business tycoon and politician Naguib Sawiris tweeted
a cartoon of Mickey Mouse with a long beard and Minnie Mouse
veiled in black in June.
Some customers took it as an offence to Islam.
"Certainly the impact of the tweet has diminished
drastically since the peak," Mobinil Chairman Alex Shalaby told
Reuters. "We will feel it in this quarter which will be
announced shortly."
He said the number of "porting out" requests by subscribers
reached around 20,000 a day at the peak of the boycott, compared
to 1,000 or less per day before the incident.
"Today we are way below that figure, a fraction of that
figure for sure," said Shalaby.
Mobinil, a venture of Sawiris's Orascom Telecom
and France Telecom , competes with Vodafone's
Egyptian unit and Etisalat Misr , the Egyptian arm of
Abu Dhabi-based telecoms group Etisalat .
Shalaby, speaking at the launch of an initiative to give
users better access to government services, said Mobinil was
"fully ready" to begin talks with the government to bring
fourth-generation (4G) telecommunication services to the
country.
The number of mobile phone users in Egypt grew to 78 million
at the end of July from 71 million at the end of 2010 but
analysts say the market is reaching saturation and providers
need to focus on data services to keep revenues expanding.
Egypt suffered a sudden exodus of investors in the wake of
the uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak and
many are hesitant to return.
Shalaby said Egypt's interim government needed to boost
security on the streets and more actively engage in dialogue
with the private sector to improve the investment climate.
"(The main step) is security, to give confidence to
investors that Egypt is secure, that the streets of Egypt are
secure, that the rule of law prevails," Shalaby said.
