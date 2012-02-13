* France Tel to up stake to 95 pct, Sawiris to keep 5 pct

* Tender offer to minorities at 202.5 Egyptian pounds/share

* Accord needs regulatory approval

* Deal to speed Sawiris expected exit from Mobinil (Adds OTMT conference call)

By Leila Abboud and Gwénaëlle Barzic

PARIS, Feb 13 France Telecom has reached a preliminary accord to buy out most of Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris' stake in their jointly owned telecom operator Mobinil, in a deal that will see the French group pay out about 1.5 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations.

France Telecom was already the biggest shareholder in Mobinil, and Egypt is a key part of its effort to expand in high-growth emerging markets in Africa and the Middle East.

The new accord simply accelerates the expected exit of Sawiris, who had a put option to sell out to France Telecom starting in September 2012.

The two sides were in talks in recent days over the put option's terms because it ascribed a higher value than Mobinil's current market valuation, which has shrivelled after Egypt's revolution paralyzed much of the economy.

Under the terms of the accord, France Telecom will buy the stake held by Sawiris' holding company Orascom Telecom Media and Technology Holding (OTMT) for 202.5 Egyptian pounds per share. Then it will make a tender offer at the same price to the minority shareholders of the listed portion of Mobinil, known as ECMS.

Afterwards, France Telecom would end up owning 95 percent of Egypt's largest mobile operator if all the minority shareholders were to accept, while Sawiris would keep 5 percent.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval in Egypt.

The price offered by France Telecom represents a 48.5 percent premium over the ECMS closing price on Thursday of 136.37 Egyptian pound per share.

It also represents a discount of nearly 8.7 percent from the initial price set out in Sawiris' put option that called for France Telecom to pay 221.7 pounds per share in September, rising later to 248.5 pounds per share.

France Telecom had already set aside 1.9 billion euros ($2.51 billion) in its accounts in anticipation of buying out Sawiris under the put option, according to analysts.

On a conference call on Monday, the chief executive of OTMT, Khaled Bichara, said OTMT would continue to manage Mobinil. He added that OTMT would retain the same number of board seats, as well as 30 percent of voting rights on Mobinil's board.

Bichara pointed out that even after the sale, Mobinil would still have more Egyptian representation than other local telecom operators, owned by Vodafone and Abu Dhabi-based Etisalat.

France Telecom has long said that keeping a local partner in Mobinil was important so as to be seen positively by consumers.

Mobinil was the subject of a drawn-out legal fight between Sawiris and France Telecom several years ago that ended in April 2010 with a new shareholders' agreement.

Under the settlement, Sawiris won put options to eventually exit the company by selling to France Telecom.

For France Telecom, Mobinil is part of its effort to expand its footprint in high-growth emerging markets to offset tough competition in its home market. Egypt, where it competes with Vodafone's local unit, represents one of France Telecom's biggest emerging market bets.

The French group has also expanded in about 20 other African and Middle Eastern countries including Tunisia, Morocco, Iraq, Senegal and the Ivory Coast.

Sawiris, 57, and one of Egypt's richest men, has eased off day-to-day management of his empire after selling assets including Italian operator Wind and his most lucrative business, Algeria's Djezzy, to Vimpelcom in a deal worth $6 billion.

Much of his time is now spent in politics - he has been one of Cairo's most outspoken business personalities on issues such as political reform and media freedoms since the revolution.

Last year he co-founded the liberal Free Egyptians party which took on the powerful Muslim Brotherhood in a parliamentary election.

But Sawiris is not totally out of the deals game: in early February, he told Reuters he would consider buying established telecoms businesses or network operating licences in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Sawiris and Austrian investor Ronny Pecik have built a stake of 20.1 percent in Telekom Austria via shares and options, and Sawiris recently lost out on bidding for France Telecom's Swiss business, a deal won by private equity firm Apax.

Shares in France Telecom were up 0.7 percent to 11.33 euros at 1548 GMT, while the French blue-chip index was flat.

Shares in ECMS and OTMT recommenced trading on Monday after being suspended in anticipation of a Mobinil announcement. ECMS shares were up 1 percent to 137.89 Egyptian pounds per share, while OTMT shares were up 9.9 percent to 1.44 pounds per share.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Additional reporting by Shaimaa Fayed and Patrick Werr; Editing by Christian Plumb, Jon Loades-Carter and Jodie Ginsberg)