CAIRO, April 22 Egypt's financial market
regulator EFSA said on Sunday that France Telecom can
go ahead with a tender offer for a stake in mobile operator
Mobinil held by local shareholder Orascom Telecom Media and
Technology.
France Telecom plans to purchase most of OTMT's
stake for 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion). Some media had
reported that EFSA may reject the deal, or was delaying it until
the French firm responded to a request for information.
In a statement confirming its approval, EFSA gave a list of
technical requirements the companies must fulfil, such as
publishing full details of the tender offer within two days.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)