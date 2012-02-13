CAIRO Feb 13 Mobinil and Orascom Telecom Media and Technology (OTMT) shares remained suspended at the start of trade on Monday pending further disclosures on a planned France Telecom purchase of Mobinil shares, the Egypt stock exchange said.

Trade had been suspended since Thursday pending an announcement of the outcome of discussions between France Telecom and OTMT.

"We are waiting for further disclosures before lifting the suspension," an exchange spokesman said. (Reporting By Tamim Elyan)