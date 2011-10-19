(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, OCT 19 - Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator Mobistar has appointed an executive from its biggest shareholder France Telecom as its new chief executive, after its former chief left for a job at the same shareholder.

Mobistar said on Wednesday it had given the top post to Jean Marc Harion, former CEO of Orange Dominicana, the second-largest mobile operator in the Dominican Republic.

The Belgian company said in July that its former chief Benoit Scheen had been appointed Executive Vice-President of Europe (excluding France) by the Board of Directors of France Telecom-Orange. (Writing by Ben Deighton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)