(Adds details, background)
BRUSSELS, OCT 19 - Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone
operator Mobistar has appointed an executive from its
biggest shareholder France Telecom as its new chief
executive, after its former chief left for a job at the same
shareholder.
Mobistar said on Wednesday it had given the top post to Jean
Marc Harion, former CEO of Orange Dominicana, the second-largest
mobile operator in the Dominican Republic.
The Belgian company said in July that its former chief
Benoit Scheen had been appointed Executive Vice-President of
Europe (excluding France) by the Board of Directors of France
Telecom-Orange.
(Writing by Ben Deighton; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)