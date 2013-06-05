Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS, June 5 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar has appointed Frenchman Ludovic Pech, previously at France Telecom unit Orange Romania, as its new Chief Financial Officer, the group said on Wednesday.
Pech replaces Werner De Laet, who was appointed as boss of Orange Luxembourg in March 2013.
France Telecom has a 52.9 percent stake in Mobistar.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Ben Deighton)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)