BRUSSELS Oct 21 Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar on Monday reported a 26 percent drop in third-quarter core profits, although the result was still well above analysts' expectations.

Core profit (EBITDA) in the third quarter fell to 89.1 million euros ($122.03 million) ahead of the 64.8 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Mobistar repeated its forecast that turnover would decline by as much as 12 percent in 2013 and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation would be a minimum of 300 million euros ($394 million). ($1 = 0.7302 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Greg Mahlich)