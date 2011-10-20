(Adds details, background)
* Core profit 130.2 mln vs 131 mln expected
* Confirms full-year outlook
BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Mobistar , Belgium's
second biggest mobile phone operator, announced a decline in
third-quarter core profit on Thursday, as increases in mobile
data and fixed-line services did not make up for regulatory caps
on tariffs.
Mobistar, which is majority-owned by France Telecom
, said the fall in roaming tariffs and caps on mobile
termination rates -- the amount operators can charge for routing
competitors' calls -- depressed the group's service revenues by
69 million euros ($95.2 million) so far in 2011.
Mobistar confirmed its forecast that turnover in 2011 would
be similar to that of 2010, with core profit of 520-535 million
euros and a net profit of 220-230 million euros, compared with
2010 figures of 548.7 million euros and 263.6 million euros
respectively.
Third quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell by about 5 percent
from last year to 130.2 million euros, in line with the 131
million forecast by a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.
Mobistar said the number of customers who subscribed to
Starpack, which combines mobile and fixed telephony, broadband
and TV was about 26,600.
The group had initially set a target of 50,000 customers for
2011 and on Thursday lowered this target to 25,000.
The group on Wednesday appointed Jean Marc Harion, an
executive from its biggest shareholder France Telecom ,
as its new chief executive, after former chief Benoit Scheen
left for a job at the same shareholder.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)