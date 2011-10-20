(Adds details, background)

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Mobistar , Belgium's second biggest mobile phone operator, announced a decline in third-quarter core profit on Thursday, as increases in mobile data and fixed-line services did not make up for regulatory caps on tariffs.

Mobistar, which is majority-owned by France Telecom , said the fall in roaming tariffs and caps on mobile termination rates -- the amount operators can charge for routing competitors' calls -- depressed the group's service revenues by 69 million euros ($95.2 million) so far in 2011.

Mobistar confirmed its forecast that turnover in 2011 would be similar to that of 2010, with core profit of 520-535 million euros and a net profit of 220-230 million euros, compared with 2010 figures of 548.7 million euros and 263.6 million euros respectively.

Third quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell by about 5 percent from last year to 130.2 million euros, in line with the 131 million forecast by a Reuters poll of 10 analysts.

Mobistar said the number of customers who subscribed to Starpack, which combines mobile and fixed telephony, broadband and TV was about 26,600.

The group had initially set a target of 50,000 customers for 2011 and on Thursday lowered this target to 25,000.

The group on Wednesday appointed Jean Marc Harion, an executive from its biggest shareholder France Telecom , as its new chief executive, after former chief Benoit Scheen left for a job at the same shareholder. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)