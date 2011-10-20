* Core profit 130.2 mln vs 131 mln expected

* Confirms full-year outlook

* Shares fall to 16-month low (Adds CFO comments, share price reaction)

BRUSSELS, Oct 20 Mobistar , Belgium's second-biggest mobile phone operator, said core third-quarter profit fell 5 percent as increases in mobile data and fixed-line services had not made up for regulatory caps on tariffs.

Mobistar, majority-owned by France Telecom , said on Thursday lower roaming tariffs and caps on mobile termination rates -- the charge for routing competitors' calls -- had hit service revenue by 69 million euros ($95 million) this year.

The group said the sale of new handsets in the third quarter suffered from the later launches of new popular smart phones, especially Apple's iPhone 4S, adding this effect would be undone in the final quarter.

"The fourth quarter is always a good quarter so we expect this year's to be exceptional because not only do you have the Christmas period but also the iPhone 4S," chief financial officer Werner De Laet told a conference call.

Mobistar confirmed its forecast that 2011 turnover would be similar to that of 2010, with core profit of 520-535 million euros and a net profit of 220-230 million, compared with 2010 figures of 549 million and 264 million respectively.

Third-quarter core profit (EBITDA) fell to 130 million euros, compared with a forecast for 131 million in a Reuters poll.

Mobistar shares were down 2.1 percent to 40.865 euros at 1000 GMT, after earlier setting a 16-month low. The STOXX European telecoms index was down 0.6 percent.

Mobistar said the number of customers who subscribed to its "Starpack" combination of mobile and fixed telephony, broadband and television was about 26,600. It had set a target of 50,000 new customers for 2011 and on Thursday lowered this to 25,000.

Mobistar is at a disadvantage because its combined offer requires consumers to install a satellite dish. Similar offers from rivals Belgacom and Telenet do not.

Mobistar's broadband services, using Belgacom's network, can also take a long time to activate.

"Currently, the model we use with Belgacom suffers from bottlenecks. The more you put the system under pressure, the more the delay increases," De Laet said, adding Mobistar was seeking to resolve this problem.

The group on Wednesday appointed Jean Marc Harion, an executive from its biggest shareholder France Telecom , as its new chief executive, after former chief Benoit Scheen left for a job at France Telecom last month. ($1 = 0.725 euro) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Rex Merrifield)