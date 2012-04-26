* Q1 core profit 113.1 mln euros vs 120 mln euros forecast

* Net profit 38.2 mln euros vs 47.4 mln euros expected

* Shares plunge 10 percent to nine-year low (Adds share price reaction, CFO comments)

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, April 26 Belgian mobile operator Mobistar suffered a heavier-than-expected fall in first-quarter earnings, as regulation, higher wage costs and tougher competition took their toll.

Its shares plunged as much as 10 percent to a nine-year-low, making it by far the weakest performer on the STOXX 600 European Telecoms Index, which was 0.9 percent lower at 1125 GMT.

The country's second-largest mobile group, majority-owned by France Telecom, reported near-stable first-quarter turnover, largely in line with expectations.

However, core profit (EBITDA) fell 9.7 percent to 113.1 million euros ($149 million), below the 120 million forecast in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Stefaan Genoe, analyst at Petercam who has a "reduce" recommendation on the stock, said Mobistar did not have a fixed network, making it more difficult for it to offer cheap bundled deals as opposed to rival Belgacom.

Mobistar said regulation, such as caps on rates for routing competitors' calls and using mobile phones abroad, cut core profit by 17.2 million euros.

Staff costs were higher due to Belgium's mandatory salary adjustments for inflation, and because it hired new people in customer service and in its shops.

The increasing use of smartphones and tablets meant mobile data now represented 41.6 percent of service revenue.

However, average revenue per user fell 4 percent year on year, due to the regulatory impact and tough competition in fixed-to-mobile services from Belgacom, the group said.

Net profit was also lower than expected -- 38.2 million euros versus a consensus of 47.4 million -- with Mobistar citing higher depreciation charges on its network renewal.

Chief Financial Officer Werner De Laet told a conference call the group would present new ways to save costs, especially in IT and network domains, after the completion of its Odyssey 2011 programme, which saved some 100 million euros in three years.

European telecoms groups are struggling with declining revenue and profit as they face new competitive threats, such as from Google which offers a free messaging service on smartphones.

They must also invest heavily in networks to keep up with the smartphone and tablet revolution.

Former Dutch monopoly KPN on Tuesday promised to speed up cost cuts and revamp its mobile offers to help tackle problems in its all-important home market, where core profit slumped 15 percent in the first quarter.

France Telecom reports first-quarter results on May 3, Germany's Deutsche Telekom on May 10 and Telefonica on May 11.

($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Additional reporting by Leila Abboud; editing by Philip Blenkinsop and David Hulmes)